Some individuals in academia, CSOs, and media have become coup mongers – Albert Kan-Dapaah

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has expressed grave concern about the increasing number of individuals in academia, civil society organizations (CSOs), and the media who are using their platforms to propagate false narratives in support of coups and military rule.

Speaking at a conference on the Impact of Disinformation on Electoral Integrity, Peace, and Security in Africa, Kan-Dapaah said that these individuals have gained substantial followings on social media, which they are leveraging to disseminate misinformation that threatens Ghana’s peace and stability.

“In Ghana, a more disconcerting trend is also emerging,” Kan-Dapaah said, adding, “Notably following the coup in Niger, certain individuals in academia, civil society and the media, from what I have observed have been propagating false narratives in support of a coup or military rule.”

He added that “these actors have gained substantial followings on social media leveraging the influence to disseminate misinformation that threatens our nation’s peace and also stability, especially as we approach the critical December 2024 general election and this is a matter of serious concern.”

Kan-Dapaah stressed that misinformation, whether intentional or inadvertent, from these individuals poses a significant threat to Ghana’s stability.

“Misinformation, whether intentional or inadvertent, from these individuals because they are influential poses a significant threat to Ghana’s stability,” he said.

The National Security Minister called on all Ghanaians to be vigilant and to reject any attempts to sow discord and division in the country.

—Citi Newsroom

