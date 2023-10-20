IMF to help Ghana fight corruption

Citi News has gathered that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has received Ghana’s request for technical assistance to tackle corruption.

Ghana’s move is in line with its commitments under the $3 billion IMF programme which Ghana is expected to receive a second tranche of $600 million in November this year.

The $3 billion IMF programme Ghana has signed on to is expected to tackle the country’s current economic woes among many other challenges.

The programme is also expected to promote transparency and fight corruption in Ghana.

As part of the programme, the Government of Ghana made a number of commitments to tackle corruption and improve transparency in its daily operations.

In line with this, Citi News has gathered authorities have requested IMF technical assistance to conduct a governance corruption diagnostic assessment.

This will be used as input into the ongoing efforts to update the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan.

Under the IMF programme, the government is also expected to address weaknesses in the existing asset declaration system for public officials by enacting a new Conduct of Public Officers Act.

The IMF African Department Director, Abebe Aemro Selassie speaking during the Press briefing for the regional economic outlook for sub-Saharan Africa and Morocco during the IMF-World Bank meetings in Marrakech, Morocco, gave the latest on progress made so far by Ghana on the matter.

“On the governance diagnostic report, I think the request has been made [but] I’m not sure where we are in terms of being able to provide that, but as soon as we have the resources, we will do that. And it’s just a matter of time I believe.”

Meanwhile, the IMF says it will provide all that is needed to the creditors, so Ghana can get the second tranche of IMF cash and move the programme forward.

“Action is also needed from the creditor side and I have to tell you that, you know, whereas it took I think something like 9 months or more for Zambia to get the official creditor committee to be created, in Ghana’s case it was fairly rapid. So that allowed us to go to the board and get the programme approved. And we’re very hopeful that the ongoing discussions among official creditors will also expeditiously allow us to conclude the upcoming review.

Again the most recent Mission you know reached an agreement with the government on policies that are needed to tackle the most recent issues and also put in place an important budget for next year. So Ghana has done its fair share, and it’s for creditors to take steps. We’re not going to be asking the government to do more adjustments because creditors haven’t asked either, so you know we will provide all the information necessary, so creditors can move to allow us to go to the board as soon as possible,” Abebe Aemro Selassie added.

