20.10.2023

Stop politicising Akosombo dam spillage disaster – Rev. Opuni-Frimpong

20.10.2023

A former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has cautioned political parties to desist from politicizing the plight of persons affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Over 26,000 people have been affected by the spillage of the dam, which began last month.

Dozens of people have been relocated to safe havens with their affected constituencies.

Speaking to Citi News, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong called on all Ghanaians to support the affected residents.

“Something must quickly be done. Our friends in parts of the Volta and Oti Regions are going through a crisis. We are one nation. We plead with our politicians not to politicise what people are going through. People need help. This is a genuine need. I know some of you have started mobilising for people to contribute. Any Ghanaian that can be of help must be there. My own church Presbyterian Church of Ghana is moving to help. Let’s all move to help, so our friends in need know that they are loved, they belong and Ghana is a nation that cares.”

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong added that persons consulted prior to the spillage must be made to answer for the extent of the devastation.

—citinewsroom

