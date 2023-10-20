FixKasoaHighway demo today

20.10.2023 LISTEN

In an unprecedented show of solidarity and determination, journalists from the Class Media Group (CMG) in Accra, along with residents and commercial drivers, are set to stage a massive demonstration this morning, Friday, October 20 to address the dire state of the Mallam-Kasoa highway.

This demonstration, aptly named the "FixKasoa Highway Demo," is organised by prominent journalists from the staples of CMG, including Accra100.5FM, Class91.3FM, CTV, and No 1FM, all seeking to draw attention to the highway's deplorable condition.

When rainfall graces the region, sections of this vital road are inundated with mudslides, rendering them impassable and endangering the lives of all who rely on it.

The frustration has reached a tipping point for the residents residing in areas like Broadcasting, Tuuba, Amanfrom, and Osiadan. These communities have endured prolonged delays in the much-needed repairs of the highway, leading them to join this united call for action.

Furthermore, the substandard road conditions have had a devastating impact on commuters, with vehicle damages and predatory taxi drivers taking advantage of the situation. Criminals have also exploited these unfavorable conditions to prey on unsuspecting individuals, further highlighting the urgency of the matter.

The FixKasoa Highway Demo aims to serve as a powerful catalyst for change, shedding light on the plight of commuters who face insurmountable challenges while traversing this troubled road daily.

Drivers in Kasoa have expressed their unwavering commitment to participating in this demonstration, echoing the sentiments of countless others who are fed up with the status quo.

The hope is that the unified voice of journalists, residents, and drivers will not only draw attention to the dire circumstances but also propel much-needed repairs and improvements for the Mallam-Kasoa highway.

—Classfmonline