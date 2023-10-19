Modern Ghana logo
Social News Prof. Jane Naana supports flood victims in the Volta region
Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, 2020 NDC running mate to John Dramani Mahama has donated assorted food and non-food items to victims of flooding in the three Tongu Constituencies following the Akosombo dam spillage.

The items include quantities of tubers of yam, plantain, wheat bread, bags of Cassava and Corn dough.

Others were bags of rice and gari, bottled and sachet water and soft drinks and mosquito nets.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang made the donation during her visit to have first-hand information on the devastation, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said.

This natural disaster had plunged the lives of residents in the North, Central, and South Tongu Constituencies as their homes got submerged in water, thereby threatening their livelihoods.

She and her entourage crossed on a boat to other affected communities.

At the North Tongu Constituency, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and her delegation consoled the victims at Mepe RC Primary and Junior High School where some of the victims were temporarily housed.

She also engaged traditional authorities including Torgbe Maklalo Nego VI, Acting Chief of Mepe, Mama Adzo Sreku IV, Queen mother of the Mepe traditional area, and Lt. Col. Agbeko Rtd, Moderator of the EP Church of Ghana.

Prof. Jane expressed her sympathies over the havoc wreaked by the floods in the area.

The Queen Mother of Mepe who receive the items on behalf of the victims extended heartfelt gratitude to Opoku-Agyemang.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang also visited Agokuenu, near Sogakope in the South Tongu constituency.

She was accompanied by Wisdom Kobena Woyome and Joycelyn Tetteh, MPs for South Tongu and North Dayi respectively.

Prof. Jane addressed a group of residents at one of the camps, reassuring and encouraging them to stand united and support each other in the trying times and urged the MPs to ensure that distribution of the items was given to all victims and their families.

A spokesperson for the affected residents conveyed their profound gratitude to Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, wishing her well in her endeavours.

In Central Tongu, she visited a group of families affected by the spillage, expressing her unwavering support and encouraging them to remain resilient during these challenging times.

She reiterated her commitment to providing her support and urged authorities to ensure the essentials reached all victims, especially the children.

GNA

