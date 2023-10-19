Pankrono and Adabraka communal clash leaves one person dead, two arrested

The Tafo Divisional Police Command in the Old Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region have arrested two persons following communal clashes between Pankrono and Adabraka youth that left one stabbed to death.

The arrests followed an unpleasant incident which happened on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, evening at the public toilet of Pankrono which claimed the life of one Kwame Owusu, a resident of Pankrono.

The suspects were reportedly arrested by the Tafo Divisional Police Command on Thursday, October 19, 2023, following the mysterious death of one Kwame Owusu, an electrician in the area.

The suspects, name withheld, are said to have allegedly injected a substance suspected to be poisonous into the deceased leading to his death.

Some residents in the area in an interview with this reporter revealed that the deceased was a victim of an old rift between the youth at Pankrono and Adabraka.

They revealed that the two youth groups had clashed some months ago causing a rift between the two communities.

They added that some youth from Adabraka however attacked the deceased and injected him with suspected poison on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, months after the initial clash.

According to reports, some youth from Adabraka attacked Kwame Owusu, 27 years old, after he used the toilet facility and was heading back home and killed him.

Nana Osei Agyemang Prempeh, an opinion leader and member of the national security emphatically stated that the police have arrested two individuals who are allegedly in connection with the murder to help with investigation.

The mother of the deceased, Madam Ama Afrah revealed that her son, Kwame Owusu had returned from Qatar few days ago and was preparing to leave for Dubai on October 19, 2023 a day after his death.

"I heard about my son being attacked by a group and so I rushed to the scene and met my son lying lifeless battling for his life, but he was already cold in nature,” she added.

Madam Afrah appealed to the police service to ensure justice is served.

The angry youth of Pankrono have vowed to retaliate.