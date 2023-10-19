This is bad; so from 2020 Akufo-Addo couldn’t let go of the fact that Voltarians didn’t vote for him – Apostle Abraham Lamptey

Founder and Senior Pastor of the Believers House Of Worship, Apostle Abraham Lamptey has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to withdraw his controversial 'you don't vote for me' comments to people of the Volta Region.

The President since Monday has come under criticism after he visited communities in the Volta Region affected by the controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority.

Speaking to chiefs and people of Mepe during that visit, President Akufo-Addo said if it was down to who voted and who didn’t vote for him then he should have visited the people to commiserate with them in their time of need.

“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, then I shouldn't be here, because you don't vote for me. But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day you will vote for me and my party,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Commenting on these remarks by the President during a service at his church, Apostle Abraham Lamptey said it is not something a president should say.

The Apostle argued, “Your Excellency, with all humility who voted for you and who did not vote for you, does not matter once you sit on that chair. You are not a president of NPP.”

Speaking to the congregation, Apostle Abraham Lamptey expressed surprise at how President Akufo-Addo is still holding on to how some people voted for him and others didn’t vote for him when he has already been made president since 2020.

“So from 2020 you still remember that they [the people of Volta region] didn’t vote for you and you have been taking taxes from 2020. You couldn’t let go after being the president you still have to stay it? This is a statement for the people to even know that whatever you will bring is not what you should have brought,” he shared.