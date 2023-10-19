59-year-old man dies during marathon sex with 23-year-old girlfriend

A 59-year-old man, Joshua Stephen Muirui tragically lost his life during an intimate encounter with his 23-year-old girlfriend.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, October 18, has left the local community in disbelief.

The young woman, identified as Beth Wanjiku, is now under arrest and in custody at Kitengela Police Station in Kajiado County, Kenya.

According to a Nairobi-based TUKO.co.ke report, the deceased had visited Wanjiku at her rental house along Balozi Road earlier that day.

The couple had shared a meal together, enjoying meat stew and ugali for lunch.

After their meal, they mutually agreed to retire to the bedroom.

Tragically, while engaging in intimate activity at approximately 4pm, Muirui suddenly fell unconscious.

Wanjiku immediately realized the severity of the situation and promptly contacted a friend of Muirui for assistance in taking him to the hospital.

The friend, identified as John Kinywa, was alerted to the distressing situation.

In a police report obtained by TUKO.co.ke and sighted by this portal, it was stated that Wanjiku had placed Muirui, who remained unconscious, beside her following the incident.

She then contacted Kinywa, requesting his help in transporting Muirui to the hospital.

The report further revealed that the authorities, including the Kitengela Police Station and Directorate of Criminal Investigations, swiftly responded to the scene but found no evidence upon arrival.

The investigation into this tragic incident is currently underway as the police have taken Wanjiku into custody for further questioning, while Muirui's body has been transferred to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Kitengela Police Station, along with the assistance of the DCI officers, is said to have thoroughly processed and documented the scene.