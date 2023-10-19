Amenfi Central DCE secures funding for construction of 6-unit classroom block

In a significant development for the people of Manso Nkwanta No.2 in Wassa Amenfi Central District of the Western Region, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Patrick Hockson Amponteng has successfully secured a grant of US$71,954.00 from the Japanese Government under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP).

This funding will be utilized for the construction of a 6-unit classroom block, staff common room, water closet toilet facility, 120 dual desks, furnished computer library, mechanised borehole, and teachers tables and chairs. This edifice will enhance teaching and learning, and further improve the academic performance of the pupils within the area. The project is expected to be completed within 12 calendar months.

The DCE, along with local officials and community leaders, worked diligently to secure this crucial funding from the Japanese Government.

The DCE was accompanied by Emmanuel Boateng (DCD), Michael Baidoo (DPO), Prince Addison (works Engineer) and Eric Anim (DFO) for the grant contract signing.

This initiative aligns with the GGHSP's objective of promoting human security at the grassroots level by addressing various developmental challenges faced by marginalized communities. By investing in education, the project aims to uplift the overall quality of life for residents in Manso Nkwanta No.2 and the District at large.

The sod cutting for the physical commencement of the project is expected within 2weeks. The Hon. DCE expresses his gratitude to the People of Japan for their generous contribution towards improving education in the district. He also reiterates that the project will be beneficial especially for the future of the pupils, the community, and Amenfi Central District as a whole.

With this significant development, Manso Nkwanta No.2 can look forward to a brighter future, where education becomes a catalyst for progress and empowerment. The DCE and the community eagerly await the commencement of construction, which will mark a major step towards transforming the educational landscape in the district.

It is important to note that the GGHSP program is designed to support small-scale and community-driven projects that aim to improve the livelihoods of marginalized communities. The program prioritizes projects that address issues such as education, health, and social welfare.