57,000 self-employed persons register for SSNIT pension scheme — Director General

Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang has underscored the recent inclusion of dynamism in the running of SSNIT as one of the reasons for the surge in the number of workers signing up for the pension scheme.

According to the Director General for SSNIT, part of the current progress is associated with the ongoing regional sensitization on a program dubbed, Self-employed Enrolment Drive (SEED), an initiative aimed at encouraging self-employed persons to sign up for the SSNIT pension scheme so as to insure their incomes for a pension payment life.

Dr. Tenkorang says before the commencement of the sensitization, only 14,000 self-employed persons were registered with the scheme "but today we have recorded about 57,000 within a year".

"The growth is tremendous...I think the future is very bright. The number suggests that people actually want to join the scheme because the benefits that we offer are enormous and second to none," he stated.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a day's engagement with the leadership of the various informal sector unions under the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Kumasi-Ashanti region on Wednesday 18th October, 2023, the Director General mentioned that the way officials have run SSNIT in the past few years is a testament to the fact that they "want to do right for our people".

Up-to-speed and promptness in payment now characterises the status quo, saying "when you put in your pension claim, on the average within 10 business days, the pension is processed and it's cued for the next month payment.

"We have not defaulted on any pension payment and we have made ourselves accessible".

Aside transparency, the introduction of the Ghana card and its inclusion in the scheme according to him has accounted for the tremendous progress.

Merging the Ghana card with the SSNIT card, he said they have been able to roll out easy ways for self-employed people to make payments via Mobile Money.

The Ashanti region's version of the nationwide engagement held at the GNAT hall in Kumasi came to fruition after officials had done Tamale, Bolga and Sunyani.

It aimed at sensitizing leadership of the various informal sector unions under TUC on the SSNIT SEED.

The program allows all workers in Ghana especially those who don't work in offices to also get the chance to insure their incomes so that they can also benefit.