Group pickets at BOST over GH¢285,000 iPhones; demands resignation of top officials

Members of the New Ghana Social Justice Forum, a civil society group, stormed the premises of the Bulk Oil Storage Transport (BOST) in Accra to demand the resignation and prosecution of top officials of the company, following the purchase of 18 iPhones for BOST's corporate executives for GH¢285,412.16 and several financial losses captured in the 2022 Auditor General's Report.

Addressing the media at the protest, Yahaya Alhassan, President of the Ghana Social Justice Forum, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dissolve the Board of Directors of BOST immediately to protect the public purse.

“Ghana is berserk with corruption, the Energy Ministry is an industry of corruption,” Alhassan said. “We are calling on all to join this campaign for the prosecution of all BOST top officials and for the dissolution of BOST Board members. Had this been in the advanced countries, the Board chairman of BOST should have been imprisoned by now. We are calling on President Akufo-Addo, but what is clear is that the BOST Board members are not in existence. Even though they are here, Ghanaians don’t want them, they should be prosecuted as soon as possible.”

BOST was accused of purchasing 18 iPhone 13 Pro Max phones for its corporate executives, amounting to GH¢28 million.

BOST in a statement acknowledged the acquisition of the phones for its corporate executives in May 2022 but debunked the GH¢28 million figure making rounds on social media.

The Corporate Communications and External Affairs Department of the Company said the total cost of the phones was GH¢234,000.00, including taxes.

“The total cost of the phones stood at Two Hundred and Thirty-Four Thousand Ghana Cedis (234,000.00) grossed up for taxes at Two Hundred and Eighty-Five Thousand, Four Hundred and Twelve Ghana Cedis, Sixteen Pesewas (GHS285,412.16).”