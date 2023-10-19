Modern Ghana logo
Ghana National Fire Service sets up regional task force to boost fire safety

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has inaugurated a new Regional Fire Safety Task Force to enhance fire safety standards and enforcement across the country.

The 17-member task force, consisting of Regional Inspectors from each region, was commissioned at a ceremony held at GNFS headquarters on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

According to the GNFS’s Facebook post, the Regional Fire Safety Task Force will be responsible for conducting fire certificate inspections, educating the public on fire safety protocols, assessing fire risks in buildings, identifying authorized service providers, and providing fire safety training.

Where necessary, the task force will also initiate legal action against entities violating Ghana's fire safety regulations, including Acts 537 and LI 1724, along with its amendment LI 2249.

With this new dedicated team, the GNFS aims to significantly boost fire safety compliance, reduce preventable fire incidents, and promote responsible fire safety practices across Ghana.

