Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
19.10.2023 Headlines

National cathedral saga: 'Assumption that the project will go without probity, accountability, diligence, public scrutiny was wrong' — Prof. Smart Sarpong

National cathedral saga: 'Assumption that the project will go without probity, accountability, diligence, public scrutiny was wrong' —Prof. Smart Sarpong
19.10.2023 LISTEN

The controversy surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral in Ghana has elicited commentary from Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow at the Kumasi Technical Institute.

Prof. Sarpong highlighted what he perceived as a fundamental misconception on the part of the government.

The National Cathedral project, initiated as a fulfillment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's pre-2016 election promise, has been marred by various challenges and controversies.

Early in the year, several prominent members of the Board of Trustees for the Cathedral, including Dr. Mensa Otabil and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, expressed concerns and stepped down from their roles.

The latest to join were Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba who have also resigned from their positions on the Board of Trustees, citing issues related to the independent audit of the project funds.

Commenting on the National Cathedral project, Professor Smart Sarpong described it as a "wrong assumption."

He explained that the government may have assumed that due to Ghana's status as a predominantly Christian country, the project would proceed without the need for probity, accountability, due diligence, or public scrutiny.

Speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, he said, "It was a wrong assumption because the majority of Ghana is a Christian country, so I think the assumption was that when you want to build a Cathedral in Ghana, it is going to go without probing.

“It was going to go without accountability. It was going to go without due diligence, and then very important, it was going to go without public scrutiny. I think this is where the challenge is."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

PRINPAG dedicate hotlinesto raise awareness on the plight of Akosombo dam spillage victims PRINPAG dedicate hotlines to raise awareness on the plight of Akosombo dam spill...

41 minutes ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Use your knowledge to unite the country; dont use voltarians for your dirty politics —Kwamena Duncan to Dzifa Gomashie Akosombo dam spillage: ‘Use your knowledge to unite the country; don’t use volta...

50 minutes ago

Angry father allegedly flogs teacher to death in retaliation for disciplining his son Angry father allegedly flogs teacher to death in retaliation for disciplining hi...

1 hour ago

National cathedral saga: 'Assumption that the project will go without probity, accountability, diligence, public scrutiny was wrong' —Prof. Smart Sarpong National cathedral saga: 'Assumption that the project will go without probity, a...

1 hour ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Let's thank God you're alive; gov't will do everything possible to restore your livelihoods' —Bawumia to victims Akosombo dam spillage: 'Let's thank God you're alive; gov't will do everything p...

1 hour ago

Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Conflict Resolution of the National Democratic Congress 'Bow your head in shame for neglecting your role as the mouthpiece for the voice...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'What's happening isn't an engineering failure; blame agencies in Volta basin' —Engineer Akosombo dam spillage: 'What's happening isn't an engineering failure; blame age...

4 hours ago

Bawumia donates 1m dollars to Sierra Leonian flood victims but donates only GHS160,000 to Ghanaian victims – Dafeamekpor Bawumia donates $1m dollars to Sierra Leonian flood victims but donates only GHS...

4 hours ago

Emmanuel Dennis Kofi Amoah, HASAG National President HASAG threaten Korele-Bu CEO, Health Ministry with nationwide strike over re-ass...

4 hours ago

Our credibility remains intact despite election petitions — INEC counters media claim Our credibility remains intact despite election petitions — INEC counter’s media...

Just in....
body-container-line