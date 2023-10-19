19.10.2023 LISTEN

The controversy surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral in Ghana has elicited commentary from Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow at the Kumasi Technical Institute.

Prof. Sarpong highlighted what he perceived as a fundamental misconception on the part of the government.

The National Cathedral project, initiated as a fulfillment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's pre-2016 election promise, has been marred by various challenges and controversies.

Early in the year, several prominent members of the Board of Trustees for the Cathedral, including Dr. Mensa Otabil and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, expressed concerns and stepped down from their roles.

The latest to join were Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba who have also resigned from their positions on the Board of Trustees, citing issues related to the independent audit of the project funds.

Commenting on the National Cathedral project, Professor Smart Sarpong described it as a "wrong assumption."

He explained that the government may have assumed that due to Ghana's status as a predominantly Christian country, the project would proceed without the need for probity, accountability, due diligence, or public scrutiny.

Speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, he said, "It was a wrong assumption because the majority of Ghana is a Christian country, so I think the assumption was that when you want to build a Cathedral in Ghana, it is going to go without probing.

“It was going to go without accountability. It was going to go without due diligence, and then very important, it was going to go without public scrutiny. I think this is where the challenge is."