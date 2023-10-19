Youth in Agric Program to provide 200,000 agricultural jobs for youth — Richard Ahiagbah

The government of Ghana is set to create 200,000 agricultural sector jobs for the youth under its new Youth in Agric program, according to the National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah.

In a tweet on Thursday, October 19, Mr. Ahiagbah said the economy is getting ready to create these opportunities for young people interested in agriculture.

"The economy is getting ready to create 200,000 gainful youth jobs in the agricultural sector under the Youth in Agric program," Ahiagbah stated, calling on "Interested persons” to “apply now at yea.gov.gh."

"You will be happy you did because nothing beats being paid to farm...It is a win-win proposition, don't wait until tomorrow, apply now!" Mr. Ahiagbah added.

The Youth in Agric initiative aims to empower Ghanaian youth and provide them with stable incomes and livelihoods through agriculture.

It is part of the broader agenda of the government to create more jobs, especially for young people.

Under the program, participants will receive training in modern agricultural practices and have access to inputs, technologies and financing needed to establish their own farms.

The government hopes to boost the production of key crops such as maize, rice, sorghum, cassava, yam, cocoyam, soybean and vegetables.