Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Youth in Agric Program to provide 200,000 agricultural jobs for youth — Richard Ahiagbah

Agriculture Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director

The government of Ghana is set to create 200,000 agricultural sector jobs for the youth under its new Youth in Agric program, according to the National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah.

In a tweet on Thursday, October 19, Mr. Ahiagbah said the economy is getting ready to create these opportunities for young people interested in agriculture.

"The economy is getting ready to create 200,000 gainful youth jobs in the agricultural sector under the Youth in Agric program," Ahiagbah stated, calling on "Interested persons” to “apply now at yea.gov.gh."

"You will be happy you did because nothing beats being paid to farm...It is a win-win proposition, don't wait until tomorrow, apply now!" Mr. Ahiagbah added.

The Youth in Agric initiative aims to empower Ghanaian youth and provide them with stable incomes and livelihoods through agriculture.

It is part of the broader agenda of the government to create more jobs, especially for young people.

Under the program, participants will receive training in modern agricultural practices and have access to inputs, technologies and financing needed to establish their own farms.

The government hopes to boost the production of key crops such as maize, rice, sorghum, cassava, yam, cocoyam, soybean and vegetables.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Govt wont only provide temporary relief to flood victims but support victims to restore their livelihoods – Bawumia Gov’t won’t only provide temporary relief to flood victims but support victims t...

3 hours ago

Galamsey thriving because its controlled, funded by network of corrupt politicians, wealthy businessmen — GBA Galamsey thriving because it’s controlled, funded by network of corrupt politici...

3 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Blame VRA for the damage' —Professor Dzodzi Tsikata Akosombo dam spillage: 'Blame VRA for the damage' — Professor Dzodzi Tsikata

3 hours ago

Dam spillage: Government working on a more sustained support for flood victims — Bawumia Dam spillage: Government working on a more sustained support for flood victims —...

3 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'We've detected bilharzia, malaria, skin diseases, respiratory conditions, diarrhea in emergency shelters' —GMA reveals Akosombo dam spillage: 'We've detected bilharzia, malaria, skin diseases, respir...

4 hours ago

Bawumia donates 1m dollars to Sierra Leonian flood victims but donates only GHS160,000 to Ghanaian victims – Dafeamekpor Bawumia donates $1m dollars to Sierra Leonian flood victims but donates only GHS...

4 hours ago

Emmanuel Dennis Kofi Amoah, HASAG National President HASAG threaten Korele-Bu CEO, Health Ministry with nationwide strike over re-ass...

4 hours ago

Our credibility remains intact despite election petitions — INEC counters media claim Our credibility remains intact despite election petitions — INEC counter’s media...

4 hours ago

'Why can't we divert Akosombo dam spillage into the sea?' — Bawumia wonders 'Why can't we divert Akosombo dam spillage into the sea?' — Bawumia wonders

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo directs MoH and NHIA to develop plan to fund kidney treatment Akufo-Addo directs MoH and NHIA to develop plan to fund kidney treatment

Just in....
body-container-line