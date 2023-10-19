Gov’t won’t only provide temporary relief to flood victims but support victims to restore their livelihoods – Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commiserated with Ghanaians affected by the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on Wednesday, October 18, when he toured some of the affected communities.

Over 80 communities in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions suffered greatly following the controlled spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

The devastation caused by the flooding of the communities has resulted in over 10,000 people being displaced from their homes.

Speaking to the people after his visit, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed sadness but thanked God that no lives lost.

“When I look into the eyes of our mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers who are seated here, I see so much sadness and pains. Their lives have been turned upside down as a result of what has happened.

“We thank God for their lives. In many situations, such disasters are accompanied by loss of lives and we thank God that everybody here is safe. With life, we can restore what we have lost,” the Vice President said.

During the engagement, Dr. Bawumia assured the affected people that government will go beyond providing immediate relief to ensure the people receive the necessary support to restore their livelihoods.

“I want to assure that Government will do everything possible to assist the affected people to provide relief and also restore the livelihoods of those affected.

“We are not only looking at temporary relief, we are also looking at a more sustained support through the Inter- Ministerial Committee, so that those affected can restore their livelihoods," Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.