STEM education: Critical for Ghana — Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has stressed Ghana's role in championing the drafting and passage of the Affirmative Action Bill, which intends to increase women's participation in decision-making processes.

She added that the government was also committed to promoting STEM education, as evidenced by the initiation of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programme.

"In the pursuit of a more equitable future for all, Ghana actively promoted education at the secondary school level, including STEM subjects, through the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy," Madam Zuweira Abudu said.

The Minister said this at the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) Global Equity 2030 Alliance in Berlin.

She noted that the “Girls in ICT" initiative was in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5, which aims to achieve gender equality and empower women and girls through information and communication technology.

Madam Zuweira Abudu stated that the Global Equity 2030 Alliance's vision encompassed closing gender gaps in health, science and technology, adding that it ensures the adequate funding of women-centric solutions and research.

The Global Equity 2030 Alliance is a global effort to accelerate gender equity in science, technology and financing by 2030. The Vision is to build an equitable future for all by closing gaps and creating more gender-inclusive solutions in science, technology and financing.