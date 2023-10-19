Modern Ghana logo
Govt to support farmers affected by Akosombo Dam spillage with $40million

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || Contributor
To assist farmers impacted by the recent Akosombo dam spillage, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has directed that 40$ million of the World Bank Funded Food Systems Resilience programme should be restructured, to support agricultural production in the affected areas.

He gave the directive at the launch of the Presidential Conference on the “Youth in Agriculture initiative” in Accra on Wednesday.

The Minister's timely intervention underscores the government's commitment to helping the over 12,000 people displaced due to the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

According to Dr Senanu Kwesi Dzokoto, Deputy Director of Health Services in the Volta Region, at least 12,000 residents have been forced to abandon their homes as a result of the rising water levels.

The spillage was initiated by the Volta River Authority in response to increasing flow of water into the Akosombo reservoir.

Areas such as South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, and Asuogyaman have faced extensive flooding, with many houses completely submerged.

The 40$ million funding from the Food Systems Resilience programme will provide essential support to farmers in rebooting agricultural production.

Many have lost crops, livestock, and livelihoods due to the unprecedented flooding.

The Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to rebuilding livelihoods and assisting every citizen impacted by the disaster.

With their homes and farms destroyed, the provision of relief funds and support for farmers will be key to helping residents regain their livelihood and economic stability.

