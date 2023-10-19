Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, which has led to the displacement of many in the Volta Region, as well as parts of the Eastern and Greater Accra Regions.

Dr. Bawumia, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, visited some of the affected communities in the Volta Region and temporary shelters set up to provide relief to the victims.

Speaking to a gathering of community leaders and residents, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the suffering and disruption that the victims have had to endure due to the spillage.

He empathised with them, stating, "When I look into the eyes of our mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers who are seated here, I see so much sadness and pain. Their lives have been turned upside down as a result of what has happened."

"These are people who were going about their normal duties every day to take care of themselves, but now they have to really depend on others for livelihood, and I am saddened by that," he added.

Dr. Bawumia urged the affected individuals to take solace in their faith and give thanks to God for the gift of life.

He stated, "We are told in the good Book that in all things, we should give thanks to God. Why are we thanking God in this situation? Because He has saved the lives of all those here. So far, we have not heard of the loss of life, and life is more important."

"We thank God for their lives. In many situations, such disasters are accompanied by loss of lives, and we thank God that everybody here is safe. With life, we can restore what we have lost."

Dr. Bawumia made a commitment on behalf of the government to assist the affected people by providing relief and support to help them restore their livelihoods.

He emphasised that the government's response goes beyond temporary relief which includes a more sustained support system through the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

He stated, "I want to assure that the Government will do everything possible to assist the affected people to provide relief and also restore the livelihoods of those affected.”

He added, “We are not only looking at temporary relief, we are also looking at more sustained support through the Inter-Ministerial Committee so that those affected can restore their livelihoods.”

The Vice President commended NADMO for its proactive efforts in managing the crisis and preventing a potentially larger disaster.

He also extended his appreciation to the army, the navy, the Volta River Authority (VRA), and all stakeholders for their collective efforts in rescuing victims.

"I want to thank the NADMO for their proactiveness. We could have had a major disaster in our hands without the proactiveness of NADMO, through the simulation exercise they conducted last year, when they did not even know this would happen.

"I also want to thank the army, the navy, VRA and all stakeholders for their collective efforts so far," he said.

In reaction to the disaster, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other government agencies, as part of the Inter-Ministerial Committee set up by the government, have swiftly evacuated the affected people to 20 holding centres and provided them with essential relief items.