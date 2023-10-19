19.10.2023 LISTEN

Hydrological engineer and former registrar of the Engineering Council, Ing. Wise Ametefe, has pointed to a lack of coordination among agencies within the Volta Basin as a primary cause of the spillage crisis of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

During an interview on "The Point of View" on Citi TV, Ing. Ametefe emphatically asserted that the current situation is not a result of engineering failure, but rather a consequence of ineffective collaboration and communication among the agencies tasked with managing the dams and the river basin.

Ing. Ametefe rejected claims that the spillage was due to a breakdown in engineering standards, stating, "What is happening is not an engineering failure; it is a lack of coordination among agencies operating within the Volta Basin because information must be passed from one part to the other, and the Volta River Authority happens to be at the receiving end of the whole Basin, so whatever happens at the upstream part of the river affects us here. What is happening is purely hydrological."

However, Ing. Ametefe expressed concern about the tall height of the dam when it could have been lower to receive fewer volumes of water.

He expressed, “I have a problem with the way the dam has been designed with respect to the height. The walls appear to be too high thereby trapping a lot of water. It could have been made lower.

“High means that even if there is a fault at Akosombo, the level at which the flood height will spread and the speed with which it will go will be bad for us. We could have had a lower dam and even this volume of water could have been stored in other downstream or upstream reservoirs.”