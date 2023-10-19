Galamsey thriving because it’s controlled, funded by network of corrupt politicians, wealthy businessmen — GBA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has admonished government to boldly intensify its fight against illegal mining (galamsey) to put a stop to the unending destruction of the environment.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, October 18, the President of the Ghana Bar Association, Yaw Acheampong Boafo said if the fight against galamsey is lost, the the greed of the people involved will destroy the country.

He argued that illegal mining is thriving in the country because it is being controlled and funded by corrupt public officials, politicians, and rich businessmen, among others.

“Galamsey can only thrive if powerful and influential persons of society actively fund such menace. The reasonable and irresistible conclusion is that it is controlled and funded by a network of corrupt public officials, politicians, traditional rulers and wealthy and powerful business interests.

“Indeed, we will be playing the ostrich with our future if we pretend as we are doing at the moment," GBA President Yaw Acheampong Boafo told the media.

He further stressed, “If we refuse to act, the frivolous gluttony of our elite will completely destroy us as a nation.”

Bemoaning the harm galamsey is doing through the destruction of Ghana, forests, lands, and water bodies and it’s associated health risks, the Ghana Bar Association believes the time to act to turn things around is now.