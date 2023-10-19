Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Galamsey thriving because it’s controlled, funded by network of corrupt politicians, wealthy businessmen — GBA

Headlines Galamsey thriving because its controlled, funded by network of corrupt politicians, wealthy businessmen — GBA
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has admonished government to boldly intensify its fight against illegal mining (galamsey) to put a stop to the unending destruction of the environment.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, October 18, the President of the Ghana Bar Association, Yaw Acheampong Boafo said if the fight against galamsey is lost, the the greed of the people involved will destroy the country.

He argued that illegal mining is thriving in the country because it is being controlled and funded by corrupt public officials, politicians, and rich businessmen, among others.

“Galamsey can only thrive if powerful and influential persons of society actively fund such menace. The reasonable and irresistible conclusion is that it is controlled and funded by a network of corrupt public officials, politicians, traditional rulers and wealthy and powerful business interests.

“Indeed, we will be playing the ostrich with our future if we pretend as we are doing at the moment," GBA President Yaw Acheampong Boafo told the media.

He further stressed, “If we refuse to act, the frivolous gluttony of our elite will completely destroy us as a nation.”

Bemoaning the harm galamsey is doing through the destruction of Ghana, forests, lands, and water bodies and it’s associated health risks, the Ghana Bar Association believes the time to act to turn things around is now.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Govt wont only provide temporary relief to flood victims but support victims to restore their livelihoods – Bawumia Gov’t won’t only provide temporary relief to flood victims but support victims t...

2 hours ago

Galamsey thriving because its controlled, funded by network of corrupt politicians, wealthy businessmen — GBA Galamsey thriving because it’s controlled, funded by network of corrupt politici...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Blame VRA for the damage' —Professor Dzodzi Tsikata Akosombo dam spillage: 'Blame VRA for the damage' — Professor Dzodzi Tsikata

2 hours ago

Dam spillage: Government working on a more sustained support for flood victims — Bawumia Dam spillage: Government working on a more sustained support for flood victims —...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'We've detected bilharzia, malaria, skin diseases, respiratory conditions, diarrhea in emergency shelters' —GMA reveals Akosombo dam spillage: 'We've detected bilharzia, malaria, skin diseases, respir...

3 hours ago

Bawumia donates 1m dollars to Sierra Leonian flood victims but donates only GHS160,000 to Ghanaian victims – Dafeamekpor Bawumia donates $1m dollars to Sierra Leonian flood victims but donates only GHS...

3 hours ago

Emmanuel Dennis Kofi Amoah, HASAG National President HASAG threaten Korele-Bu CEO, Health Ministry with nationwide strike over re-ass...

3 hours ago

Our credibility remains intact despite election petitions — INEC counters media claim Our credibility remains intact despite election petitions — INEC counter’s media...

3 hours ago

'Why can't we divert Akosombo dam spillage into the sea?' — Bawumia wonders 'Why can't we divert Akosombo dam spillage into the sea?' — Bawumia wonders

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo directs MoH and NHIA to develop plan to fund kidney treatment Akufo-Addo directs MoH and NHIA to develop plan to fund kidney treatment

Just in....
body-container-line