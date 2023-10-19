19.10.2023 LISTEN

Professor Dzodzi Tsikata, a researcher in Development Studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, and the author of "Living in the Shadows of the Large Dams," has placed the blame squarely on the Volta River Authority (VRA) for the damage caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Professor Tsikata argues that the VRA cannot absolve itself of any blame for the destruction caused by the spillage, which has wreaked havoc in the Lower Volta Basin.

The VRA conducted the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023 due to the overflow levels of the Akosombo Dam.

Many homes in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and other areas have been submerged in water with many displaced.

"Even if people were able to relocate to higher ground, they cannot move immovable property. Therefore, the VRA must bear responsibility for all the buildings that have been destroyed because it is unreasonable to expect people to relocate immovable properties to higher ground.

“If our own state agencies grant permits for construction in these locations, it will be exceedingly challenging for the VRA and the government to evade legal responsibility for the damage that people have endured," Professor Tsikata asserted during an interview with Bernard Avle on "The Point of View" on Citi TV monitored by ModernGhana News.

Professor Tsikata further emphasized that "dam builders and managers are legally responsible for all the consequences of their actions and inactions within the river basin, and the VRA is a state agency, placing the government under legal responsibility as well."

“It is vital not to make a false choice between safeguarding a national resource and safeguarding lives and property. One cannot be chosen over the other. The legal standpoint is that you are accountable for the lives and property affected by your efforts to protect a national asset located in a particular neighborhood. This must be clearly understood," she emphasised.