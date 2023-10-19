Dam spillage: Government working on a more sustained support for flood victims — Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated more long-term assistance for communities affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

Thousands were displaced across eight districts in the Volta and Greater Accra regions following the release of excess water from the dam.

During a visit to evacuation centres on Wednesday, October 18, a visibly sad Dr Bawumia said "I see so much sadness and pains. Their lives have been turned upside down as a result of what has happened."

In a bid to boost morale, the Vice President urged victims to "find solace in the Holy Book and thank God for the gift of life."

He assured more support is in the offing. "I want to assure that Government will do everything possible to assist the affected people to provide relief and also restore the livelihoods of those affected," Dr Bawumia quoted.

"We are not only looking at temporary relief, we are also looking at a more sustained support through the Inter- Ministerial Committee, so that those affected can restore their livelihoods," he added.