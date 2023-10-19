Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Dam spillage: Government working on a more sustained support for flood victims — Bawumia

Headlines Dam spillage: Government working on a more sustained support for flood victims — Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated more long-term assistance for communities affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

Thousands were displaced across eight districts in the Volta and Greater Accra regions following the release of excess water from the dam.

During a visit to evacuation centres on Wednesday, October 18, a visibly sad Dr Bawumia said "I see so much sadness and pains. Their lives have been turned upside down as a result of what has happened."

In a bid to boost morale, the Vice President urged victims to "find solace in the Holy Book and thank God for the gift of life."

He assured more support is in the offing. "I want to assure that Government will do everything possible to assist the affected people to provide relief and also restore the livelihoods of those affected," Dr Bawumia quoted.

"We are not only looking at temporary relief, we are also looking at a more sustained support through the Inter- Ministerial Committee, so that those affected can restore their livelihoods," he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Govt wont only provide temporary relief to flood victims but support victims to restore their livelihoods – Bawumia Gov’t won’t only provide temporary relief to flood victims but support victims t...

2 hours ago

Galamsey thriving because its controlled, funded by network of corrupt politicians, wealthy businessmen — GBA Galamsey thriving because it’s controlled, funded by network of corrupt politici...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Blame VRA for the damage' —Professor Dzodzi Tsikata Akosombo dam spillage: 'Blame VRA for the damage' — Professor Dzodzi Tsikata

2 hours ago

Dam spillage: Government working on a more sustained support for flood victims — Bawumia Dam spillage: Government working on a more sustained support for flood victims —...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'We've detected bilharzia, malaria, skin diseases, respiratory conditions, diarrhea in emergency shelters' —GMA reveals Akosombo dam spillage: 'We've detected bilharzia, malaria, skin diseases, respir...

3 hours ago

Bawumia donates 1m dollars to Sierra Leonian flood victims but donates only GHS160,000 to Ghanaian victims – Dafeamekpor Bawumia donates $1m dollars to Sierra Leonian flood victims but donates only GHS...

3 hours ago

Emmanuel Dennis Kofi Amoah, HASAG National President HASAG threaten Korele-Bu CEO, Health Ministry with nationwide strike over re-ass...

3 hours ago

Our credibility remains intact despite election petitions — INEC counters media claim Our credibility remains intact despite election petitions — INEC counter’s media...

3 hours ago

'Why can't we divert Akosombo dam spillage into the sea?' — Bawumia wonders 'Why can't we divert Akosombo dam spillage into the sea?' — Bawumia wonders

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo directs MoH and NHIA to develop plan to fund kidney treatment Akufo-Addo directs MoH and NHIA to develop plan to fund kidney treatment

Just in....
body-container-line