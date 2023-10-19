G2 Foundation champions digital literacy programs for the girl-child

19.10.2023 LISTEN

Ms. Gifty Nyarko, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of G2 Foundation, a non-profit organization, says investment in digital literacy programs and infrastructure is crucial to fostering a positive digital culture that creates an inclusive environment for the girl child.

She says governments, organizations, communities and parents across the globe ought to collaborate to secure a brighter future for the girl child and further ensure that they grow confidently to become empowered and ready to overcome societal challenges.

She was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a two-day International Conference on Computing, E-learning and Information Technology in Milan, Italy.

Ms. Nyarko was optimistic that the availability and easy access to digital literacy facilities, tools and equipment would result in creativity, accelerate holistic growth of the girl-child and build their self-confidence and leadership skills towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 4, 5 & 10.

Surveillance

She therefore urged parents and guardians not to hesitate to increase surveillance on their children, particularly the girls, to guide them from the negative impact of social media and digitalization.

Ms. Nyarko remarked that responsible use of social media and digitalization provides the girl child with opportunities for personal growth and self-expression.

“In the nation's quest to nurture good future leaders and responsible citizens, parents and guardians must carefully monitor their children and constructively advise them on their strange behavioral change,” she added.

Ms. Nyarko therefore called for the urgent need for acknowledgement and prioritization of the pivotal role digital transformation plays by empowering and molding the young girls for local and global development as well as its associated benefits.

She also indicated that with online learning platforms, educational apps and interactive digital tools, girls can now acquire knowledge from the comfort of their homes to empower them overcome traditional barriers that deprive them of quality education.

According to Ms. Nyarko, the digital era has brought a wider range of skill development opportunities for the girl-child, adding that through access to online courses and vocational training programs on e-learning platforms the girl-child can now acquire valuable skills in areas such as coding, design, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

These digital skills, she noted, equip them to excel in the digital economy, opening doors to various career paths and enhancing their employment prospects, she also explained.