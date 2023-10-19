Modern Ghana logo
Our credibility remains intact despite election petitions — INEC counter’s media claim

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria has disputed a newspaper report claiming its credibility has diminished due to the high number of election petitions filed after the 2023 general elections.

In a press statement on Thursday, INEC chairman of information and voter education Sam Olumekun rejected the notion that petitions are an indication of the loss of credibility of the electoral body.

"It is inappropriate to solely assess the credibility of INEC or the conduct of the 2023 General Election on the number of petitions filed by litigants who, in any case, have the right to do so under the law," Olumekun stated.

He added: "While the 2023 post-election litigations are ongoing, all five petitions filed in respect of the Presidential election were dismissed while three are pending on appeal. As of Monday 16th October 2023, out of 82 Governorship election petitions, 72 (87.8%) were either dismissed or withdrawn by the petitioners."

INEC debunked the claims in a Guardian newspaper report, arguing that statistics on dismissed and withdrawn petitions show the tribunals have found 'no merit' in most cases.

The commission maintains that petitions are part of the democratic process and do not in themselves undermine the credibility of elections conducted by it.

