GLC enforcing culture of silence — Oliver Barker on Ama Governor’s second time Bar entry rejection

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker has criticized the General Legal Council's decision to reject Ama Governor from being called to the Bar the second time.

He argued that the action of GLC only seeks to keep law students and lawyers controlled so they cannot attack the system.

Barker Vormawor questioned whether he would have been allowed to be called to the bar if he was not already, given his activism.

In a tweet on Thursday, October 19, the vocal activist said "What the GLC has done is really about it's role in enforcing a culture of silence and observience that protects this system and culture of exploitation...That is what has made many law students and lawyers cockholds; and disempowered many of them as agents of change."

The rejection has sparked debate about freedom of expression and the transparency of the GLC's process for approving candidates to the legal profession in Ghana.

It may be recalled that Ama Governor was first not called to the Bar despite completing all the necessary requirements in 2022.

This was after the GLC said it had received a complaint alleging that Ama Governor had engaged in "conduct unbecoming of an applicant".

The decision resulted in widespread condemnation both online and offline, with many questioning the basis for the denial. However, others supported the GLC's decision.

Ama Governor who denied any inappropriate behavior or communications, stated that she was not informed of any specific misconduct.

However, in September 2023, a GLC report at its 2022/2023 conference indicated the complaint was reviewed by a committee. It allowed Ama Governor to begin applying to be called to the Bar for the October/November 2023 sessions.