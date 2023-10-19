Flooding: The wisest thing to do is to declare a regional state of emergency - Ishmael Normal

The Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr Ishmael Norman has opined that it is unlikely for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency following the devastation caused trough flooding as a result of the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

Since the controlled spillage by the Volta River Authority, there has been calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declared a state of emergency to commit resources to protect and save lives.

Speaking to TV3 on such calls, Dr. Ishmael Normal said although there is no need for a national state of emergency since the flooding is isolated he believes a regional state of emergency in the affected regions will be a wisest thing to do.

“In this situation with spillage and flooding he is not going to declare a state of emergency, not even a regional state of emergency, he will come out with an executive instrument that will allow him to perform without reporting to Parliament because the modalities for the state of emergency are very technical, and our president doesn’t like to control by the laws too much.

“If you declare a state of emergency it allows the government to allocate a lot of resources to confront and tackle the emergency, so if the government is dedicated to solving this problem then the wisest thing to do will be a declaration of a regional state of emergency because it has not become a national yet,” Dr. Ishmael Norman argued.

He continued, “The spillage and flooding subsequent, have not become overwhelming that the country cannot handle or the region can’t handle it, this is an isolated case, maybe 9 districts or even 12 affected, but that is still not overwhelming but in order to declare a regional state of emergency the president will have to go to parliament, report to the parliament of what has happened and follow the modalities as listed under Article 31.”

Since the spillage, several communities in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Regions have been affected with over 10,000 people displaced from their homes.

Following a visit to the affected arrears by President Akufo-Addo, he assured of governments readiness to support the affected communities and people.