Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Flooding: The wisest thing to do is to declare a regional state of emergency - Ishmael Normal

General News Flooding: The wisest thing to do is to declare a regional state of emergency - Ishmael Normal
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr Ishmael Norman has opined that it is unlikely for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency following the devastation caused trough flooding as a result of the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

Since the controlled spillage by the Volta River Authority, there has been calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declared a state of emergency to commit resources to protect and save lives.

Speaking to TV3 on such calls, Dr. Ishmael Normal said although there is no need for a national state of emergency since the flooding is isolated he believes a regional state of emergency in the affected regions will be a wisest thing to do.

“In this situation with spillage and flooding he is not going to declare a state of emergency, not even a regional state of emergency, he will come out with an executive instrument that will allow him to perform without reporting to Parliament because the modalities for the state of emergency are very technical, and our president doesn’t like to control by the laws too much.

“If you declare a state of emergency it allows the government to allocate a lot of resources to confront and tackle the emergency, so if the government is dedicated to solving this problem then the wisest thing to do will be a declaration of a regional state of emergency because it has not become a national yet,” Dr. Ishmael Norman argued.

He continued, “The spillage and flooding subsequent, have not become overwhelming that the country cannot handle or the region can’t handle it, this is an isolated case, maybe 9 districts or even 12 affected, but that is still not overwhelming but in order to declare a regional state of emergency the president will have to go to parliament, report to the parliament of what has happened and follow the modalities as listed under Article 31.”

Since the spillage, several communities in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Regions have been affected with over 10,000 people displaced from their homes.

Following a visit to the affected arrears by President Akufo-Addo, he assured of governments readiness to support the affected communities and people.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Shame on you if you think Akufo-Addo's comment on voting pattern of Voltarians was a joke; it was grossly insensitive - Apaak Shame on you if you think Akufo-Addo's comment on voting pattern of Voltarians w...

28 minutes ago

GLC enforcing culture of silence — Oliver Barker on Ama Governors second time Bar entry rejection GLC enforcing culture of silence — Oliver Barker on Ama Governor’s second time B...

40 minutes ago

Indeed, we can all fit into Mother Earth, we just have to adjust Indeed, ‘we can all fit into Mother Earth, we just have to adjust’

1 hour ago

GLC blocking Ama Governor from entering the Bar needlessly ultra-conservative — Felix Kwakye Ofosu GLC blocking Ama Governor from entering the Bar needlessly ultra-conservative — ...

1 hour ago

Flooding: The wisest thing to do is to declare a regional state of emergency - Ishmael Normal Flooding: The wisest thing to do is to declare a regional state of emergency - I...

1 hour ago

Youth in Agriculture, innovationand new opportunityfor job creation — Akufo-Addo Youth in Agriculture, innovation and new opportunity for job creation — Akufo-Ad...

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo urges youth to venture into Agriculture

3 hours ago

UPDATE: Police officer identified as man firing AK-47 at Lagos market reopening UPDATE: Police officer identified as man firing AK-47 at Lagos market reopening

3 hours ago

Gonzalo FuentesReuters French PM once again bypasses parliamentary debate to pass budget

3 hours ago

Dam spillage: Malaria, diarrhea and bilharzia cases found in emergency shelters Dam spillage: Malaria, diarrhea and bilharzia cases found in emergency shelters

Just in....
body-container-line