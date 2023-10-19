Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

GLC blocking Ama Governor from entering the Bar needlessly ultra-conservative — Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Headlines GLC blocking Ama Governor from entering the Bar needlessly ultra-conservative — Felix Kwakye Ofosu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

NDC member Felix Kwakye Ofosu has criticized the General Legal Council (GLC) for blocking social media personality and law graduate Ama Governor from being called to the bar for the second time over alleged misconduct.

Kwakye Ofosu joins critics who see the GLC's position as excessive given that there was no evidence of misconduct against Ama Governor.

He argued that qualified applicants should not face unreasonable barriers to entering the legal profession.

In a tweet on Thursday, October 19, Kwakye Ofosu stated: "The General Legal Council is being needlessly ultra-conservative and excessively high-handed in this matter. There is no earthly reason for standing in the way of this young lady and a call to the Bar at this moment."

The GLC had earlier sent a letter to Ama Governor indicating that her application to be called to the bar on October 20 had been declined due to "elements noted in [her] public conduct prior to the application."

The Council stated it would continue monitoring her conduct and she could reapply after the upcoming enrollment ceremony.

This follows a similar rejection in 2022 despite Ama Governor completing all requirements.

The 2022 decision sparked outrage, with many questioning the basis while Ama Governor denied any misconduct.

A GLC report in September 2023 indicated she could now apply for the October/November sessions.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 minute ago

'Why can't we divert Akosombo dam spillage into the sea?' — Bawumia wonders 'Why can't we divert Akosombo dam spillage into the sea?' — Bawumia wonders

1 minute ago

Akufo-Addo directs MoH and NHIA to develop plan to fund kidney treatment Akufo-Addo directs MoH and NHIA to develop plan to fund kidney treatment

44 minutes ago

Shame on you if you think Akufo-Addo's comment on voting pattern of Voltarians was a joke; it was grossly insensitive - Apaak Shame on you if you think Akufo-Addo's comment on voting pattern of Voltarians w...

44 minutes ago

GLC enforcing culture of silence — Oliver Barker on Ama Governors second time Bar entry rejection GLC enforcing culture of silence — Oliver Barker on Ama Governor’s second time B...

56 minutes ago

Indeed, we can all fit into Mother Earth, we just have to adjust Indeed, ‘we can all fit into Mother Earth, we just have to adjust’

2 hours ago

GLC blocking Ama Governor from entering the Bar needlessly ultra-conservative — Felix Kwakye Ofosu GLC blocking Ama Governor from entering the Bar needlessly ultra-conservative — ...

2 hours ago

Flooding: The wisest thing to do is to declare a regional state of emergency - Ishmael Normal Flooding: The wisest thing to do is to declare a regional state of emergency - I...

2 hours ago

Youth in Agriculture, innovationand new opportunityfor job creation — Akufo-Addo Youth in Agriculture, innovation and new opportunity for job creation — Akufo-Ad...

4 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo urges youth to venture into Agriculture

4 hours ago

UPDATE: Police officer identified as man firing AK-47 at Lagos market reopening UPDATE: Police officer identified as man firing AK-47 at Lagos market reopening

Just in....
body-container-line