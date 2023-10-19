GLC blocking Ama Governor from entering the Bar needlessly ultra-conservative — Felix Kwakye Ofosu

NDC member Felix Kwakye Ofosu has criticized the General Legal Council (GLC) for blocking social media personality and law graduate Ama Governor from being called to the bar for the second time over alleged misconduct.

Kwakye Ofosu joins critics who see the GLC's position as excessive given that there was no evidence of misconduct against Ama Governor.

He argued that qualified applicants should not face unreasonable barriers to entering the legal profession.

In a tweet on Thursday, October 19, Kwakye Ofosu stated: "The General Legal Council is being needlessly ultra-conservative and excessively high-handed in this matter. There is no earthly reason for standing in the way of this young lady and a call to the Bar at this moment."

The GLC had earlier sent a letter to Ama Governor indicating that her application to be called to the bar on October 20 had been declined due to "elements noted in [her] public conduct prior to the application."

The Council stated it would continue monitoring her conduct and she could reapply after the upcoming enrollment ceremony.

This follows a similar rejection in 2022 despite Ama Governor completing all requirements.

The 2022 decision sparked outrage, with many questioning the basis while Ama Governor denied any misconduct.

A GLC report in September 2023 indicated she could now apply for the October/November sessions.