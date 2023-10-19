Akufo-Addo recieves credentials of six envoys

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 17th October, 2023 received the letters of credence from six new Ambassadors and High Commissioners at a brief presentation event to mark the beginning of their tour of duty to Ghana, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

They are David Kabre of Burkina Faso, Rosa Liliana Gomez Cardenas De Weston of Peru, Daniel Mahongo of Zambia, Kittisak Klomchit of Thailand, Andrew Augustus Wilson of The Bahamas and Amaury Justo Duarte of the Dominican Republic.

Interacting with President Akufo-Addo, David Kabre, pledged to deepen the longstanding relationship between the two countries by resuming and holding Joint Cooperation Committees, continuing negotiations on the railway interconnection projects between the two countries and the Bolgatanga-Po pipeline project. He also committed to strengthening military and security cooperation as part of the fight against terrorism.

Rosa Liliana Gomez Cardenas De Weston of Peru conveyed her willingness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of political consultation that offers the opportunity to identify key areas of cooperation, whilst H.E. Daniel Mahongo of Zambia, promised to leverage on existing ties between Ghana and Zambia which has been further strengthened with the recent state visit of Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema.

Kittisak Klomchit of Thailand, offered to support Ghana’s efforts in rice growing to reduce the import burden on the staple for Ghana, whereas, H.E. Andrew Augustus Wilson of The Bahamas, said, the struggles for self-determination, sovereignty, identity and reparatory justice, form the foundation of the strong cultural and diplomatic connection between the two countries.

On behalf of the Dominican Republic and President Luis Abinader, Amaury Justo Duarte, who is based in Morocco, said, as part of continued efforts towards strengthening relations Ghana and the Dominican Republic, we commemorated the 4th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between, and added, we are two friendly and like-minded countries that share a history of fighting for independence and democracy.”

Recounting specific areas of cooperation, President Akufo-Addo, promised even deeper ties of support, collaboration and people-to-people as well as bilateral engagements between Ghana and their respective countries, and wished them well on their tour of duty.

