19.10.2023 Headlines

Akufo-Addo urges youth to venture into Agriculture

President Akufo-AddoPresident Akufo-Addo
19.10.2023 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has opened the Presidential Conference on Youth in Agriculture with a call on the Ghanaian youth to take advantage of the incentives in the programme to venture into Agriculture as another job creation avenue.

Delivering his keynote address at the conference to formally launch the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) collaboration on the Youth in Agriculture Programme at the University of Ghana in Accra on Wednesday 18th October 2023, the President noted that youth unemployment was a challenge to the nation and the government was committed to addressing the scourge among the youth through innovative interventions like the Agriculture programme.

He therefore urged the youth to rally around the initiative to form co-operatives and partnerships to derive the needed benefits from implementing the programme.

He explained that with the off-taker arrangement and the incentive packages spelt out in the initiative, there was no excuse on the part of the youth not to venture into Agriculture.

He predicted that successful implementation of the programme could lead to a food supply increase and a decline in food cost in Ghana. He further expressed the hope that Ghana would witness a drastic reduction in food inflation to a single digit by the end of his tenure in office.

In his remarks, the Minister of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, Hon Ignatius Baffour Awuah also noted that the ministry remained resolute in exploring various avenues of addressing youth unemployment and Agriculture.

He explained that one of the quickest solutions to addressing unemployment was to harness agriculture because studies had revealed that Agriculture was one sector that was not well tapped to derive the benefits of job creation among the youth.

The Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, Mr. Kofi Baah Agyepong, encouraged the youth of Ghana to develop interest in Agriculture.

He explained that the detailed incentive packages were to motivate the young farmers to venture into Agriculture and address the stigma faced by young graduates desirous to go into farming.

