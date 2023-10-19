Modern Ghana logo
UPDATE: Police officer identified as man firing AK-47 at Lagos market reopening

The Lagos State Police Command has identified the individual seen firing an AK-47 assault rifle in celebration of the reopening of Ladipo Market as one of its own officers.

In a statement, police spokesperson SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the man in the viral video is Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, who serves in a squadron of the Mobile Police (MOPOL) in Lagos.

“The Lagos State Police Command has identified the person in a viral video shown shooting an AK47 rifle in Ladipo Market as Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving in a Lagos squadron of the Mobile Police (MOPOL),” he revealed.

Hundeyin added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against Inspector Kwanchi for his "unprofessional, unethical and dangerous behavior."

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against the officer for his unprofessional, unethical and dangerous behavior,” the statement said.

He said members of the public should be assured that the command "will not tolerate any form of deviant behavior from its officers and men, while those found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with laid down rules."

The statement came after videos emerged on social media showing celebrations at the reopening of Ladipo Market, with a man seen shooting into the sky with an AK-47 rifle as onlookers cheered.

Discharging firearms in public endangers safety and is a criminal offence under Nigerian law.

The police spokesperson stressed that promoting reckless gun use also undermines efforts to curb illegal weapons.

Inspector Kwanchi's actions have raised serious questions about police conduct and discipline.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

