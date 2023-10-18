Modern Ghana logo
New Ghana leads demonstration against BOST over alleged corruption tomorrow

President of The New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF), Mr. Yahaya Alhassan
President of The New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF), Mr. Yahaya Alhassan

The President of The New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF), Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, has lauded the Ghana Police Service for giving them the green light to demonstrate against BOST on 19th October, 2023.

The President of the group, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan said the purpose of the demonstration is to call for the dissolution of BOST Board and prosecution of BOST top officials over alleged corruption.

He explained that the current BOST iPhone BOST is embroiled in a 3 million USD loot and share scandal. He added that the Auditor General's Report also found that the Board Chairman, Mr. Ekow Hackman created three companies to compete with himself to win BOST contracts.

The leader of the group said the public interest must be above the whims and interest of politicians.

He commends COP Dr. Alhaji Sayibu Pabi Gariba, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander for clearing them to demonstrate.

