Dam Spillage: Volta Revival Foundation distributes water filters to flood victims

Volta Revival Foundation, a Ghanaian Non-Governmental Organisation with headquarters in Ada-Foah is undertaking a Water and Sanitation project aimed at providing over 2000 pieces of household and community-size water filters to families, schools, and community members in Ada-East, Ada-West, Asuogyaman, and the North Tongu constituencies.

The organization in collaboration with an American water filter manufacturing company, LifeStraw initiated the WASH project for schools and communities in September 2022 to help ensure access to clean water to island communities and other villages in the named districts facing water and sanitation challenges.

Speaking to the media, the Country Manager for Volta Revival Foundation, Mr. Julius Odoi Amesimeku, stated that this year's project which cost about 30,000 US dollars was meant to provide access to clean water to Ada-East, Ada-West, and Asugyaman communities but was forced to be extended to the North Tongu District due to the devastating effect of the Akosombo dam spillage on the above listed communities.

He continued that though the spillage was not the reason for the distribution, the distribution coincidentally arrived in time to help minimize the public health concerns associated with the spillage-induced flooding of the communities.

So far, 23 schools and communities including; Anyakpor, Kewunor, Gorm, Atortorkope, Dogo, Togbloku, Aminapa, Lufenya, Kajanya, Tojeh, Alorkpem, Totimekope, Elavanyo, Ocanseykope, and Puteh in the Ada-East district have benefited from the distribution.

The others in the Ada-East district include Wokumagbe, Akplabanya, Bornikope Lolonya, Goi Englisi-Kenya, Nuhalenya, Madavonu, and Tehey.

Adjena Methodist School and the community in the Asuogyaman district have also benefited from the project.

In a related story, the organization has also started distributing some relief items to the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage floods in the Ada-East district through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

