Akosombo Dam spillage: Female victims of Awadzrwoe-Kome sleep under trees

1 HOUR AGO

Women from the Awadzrwoe-Kome community, one of the hardest hit areas in the Akosombo Dam spillage, sleep under mango trees at New-Bakpa, one of the safe havens in the Central Tongu District.

Although relief items have reached the hundreds of people at the haven, they are still not enough to cater for them.

Mrs Belinda Sakpiti, a nursing mother of a three-week old baby, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that both her and the child were taking refuge under trees due to the nature of the situation.

She said there was not enough food for survival, adding that her child’s clothings were also not enough since they lost them to the flood.

Ms Ruth Ajayi, an SHS graduate, said they were taken by surprise, especially at the level of water, adding that since they were overwhelmed, they could not pick up any of their belongings.

She said although some benevolent individuals offered help, there were no sleeping places for most of the victims hence they spent the night under mosquito nets hung on trees.

Ms Ajayi said the relief items were insufficient and called for supply of water, food, medical supplies and sanitary pads.

Mrs Peace Kwabla, a 21-year-old pregnant woman, said her hospital cards, drugs, maternity clothes and all items bought in anticipation of childbirth, had been lost to the floods.

She said although they were safe, they were without belongings, including clothes and foodstuffs.

Mrs Kwabla, whose pregnancy is eight-month-old, said since the floods, she had not visited the hospital since her time was not due but added that food to eat was becoming a major challenge.

She said there were many people spending the night at the mercy of mosquitoes.

Madam Neglo Suzzy, a victim, said all houses were flooded, leading to the collapse of many and scenes from the tragedy continued to give them sleepless nights.

She said most of them had fallen ill and were fortunate to have received treatment, adding that “our lives have now been characterised by sorrow.”

Madam Neglo said although they were in a haven, it could not be compared to the lives they lived before the floods, but they would just have to manage.

She appealed to the government and other benevolent individuals and organisations to support them, especially traders, school children and if possible, build an abode for them.

GNA

