Be quick in arresting NDC hooligans who attacked Citi FM/TV journalist — GJA tells police

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) is calling on police to swiftly arrest and prosecute National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who assaulted a female journalist with Accra-based Citi FM/TV last week.

At a joint press conference on Wednesday, GJA President Albert Dwumfuor expressed concern over the lack of an update from police on the search for the attackers.

“There has been no statement or update from the police on whether they are getting closer to arresting the people who attacked the reporter," Mr. Dwumfuor said.

"We call on the police to act swiftly to ensure that the culprits are brought to book,” he added.

In their remarks, the leadership of GJA, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), and Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) strongly condemned the attack.

Cecil Thomas Sunkwa-Mills of GIBA urged journalists to prioritize their security by considering protective attire for high-risk assignments and being cautious when sharing personal information online or during coverage.

On his part, Jeorge Wilson, Acting Executive Secretary of PRINPAG, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to journalists' safety.

The attack on the CITI FM/CITI TV journalist occurred on October 13, while she was covering NDC's parliamentary candidate vetting in Ododiodio constituency, Greater Accra region.