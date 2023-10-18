Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Be quick in arresting NDC hooligans who attacked Citi FM/TV journalist — GJA tells police

Headlines Be quick in arresting NDC hooligans who attacked Citi FMTV journalist — GJA tells police
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) is calling on police to swiftly arrest and prosecute National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who assaulted a female journalist with Accra-based Citi FM/TV last week.

At a joint press conference on Wednesday, GJA President Albert Dwumfuor expressed concern over the lack of an update from police on the search for the attackers.

“There has been no statement or update from the police on whether they are getting closer to arresting the people who attacked the reporter," Mr. Dwumfuor said.

"We call on the police to act swiftly to ensure that the culprits are brought to book,” he added.

In their remarks, the leadership of GJA, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), and Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) strongly condemned the attack.

Cecil Thomas Sunkwa-Mills of GIBA urged journalists to prioritize their security by considering protective attire for high-risk assignments and being cautious when sharing personal information online or during coverage.

On his part, Jeorge Wilson, Acting Executive Secretary of PRINPAG, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to journalists' safety.

The attack on the CITI FM/CITI TV journalist occurred on October 13, while she was covering NDC's parliamentary candidate vetting in Ododiodio constituency, Greater Accra region.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

29 minutes ago

You both weren't present at meetings, your no audit claim false — National Cathedral Secretariat fights Duncan-Williams, Eastwood Anaba You both weren't present at meetings, your no audit claim false — National Cathe...

57 minutes ago

GRA Commissioner-General Rev. Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah Services provided by our tax officers totally free; don’t pay for it — GRA to pu...

1 hour ago

Be quick in arresting NDC hooligans who attacked Citi FMTV journalist — GJA tells police Be quick in arresting NDC hooligans who attacked Citi FM/TV journalist — GJA tel...

1 hour ago

Akosombo Dam spillage: Volta Region MPs must respect leadership; insulting Akufo-Addo isnt the way to go —Allotey Jacobs Akosombo Dam spillage: ‘Volta Region MPs  must respect leadership; insulting Aku...

4 hours ago

Dam Spillage: VRA commits initial GHS10 million to support affected persons Dam Spillage: VRA commits initial GHS10 million to support affected persons  

4 hours ago

Dont look down on TVET; its game changer – Mamfehene “Don’t look down on TVET; it’s game changer" – Mamfehene 

4 hours ago

Dam spillage: Lawoshime residents appeal for life jackets for teachers and pupils Dam spillage: Lawoshime residents appeal for life jackets for teachers and pupil...

4 hours ago

2024 Budget should be heavily devoted to job creation — Federation of Labour 2024 Budget should be heavily devoted to job creation — Federation of Labour

4 hours ago

NPP not a tribalistic party – Bawumia NPP not a tribalistic party – Bawumia 

4 hours ago

Prof Frimpong-Boateng galamsey report: NDC's cover-up claim against me 'dubious' - Dame Prof Frimpong-Boateng galamsey report: NDC's cover-up claim against me 'dubious'...

Just in....
body-container-line