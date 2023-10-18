18.10.2023 LISTEN

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has strongly criticized NDC Members of Parliament in the Volta Region for their reactions to President Akufo-Addo's visit to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Allotey Jacobs expressed his dismay over what he described as the politicization of the President's visit by some MPs.

The former NDC Central Regional Chairman highlighted how some parliamentarians appeared to use the President's absence while he was in the United States for political gimmicks.

According to him, the NDC MPs created the impression that the President had abandoned the people of the Volta Region in their time of need.

Allotey Jacobs emphasized that it was unfair to blame the President for his absence during the crisis, as his trip to the United States was a national assignment.

"I cannot understand that the President has traveled and something happens while he is away, then people start doing politics with it, claiming he had traveled despite the Akosombo dam spillage that has caused floods because they don't vote for him.

“In fact, I'm holding the back of the President that everything he traveled to do is for the benefit of this country," Allotey Jacobs remarked.

He also pointed out that some MPs from the Volta Region made political capital out of the President's comment he made during his visit to the victims after his return from the United States.

To Allotey Jacobs, these parliamentarians are worsening the issue and finding fault where there is none.

He quizzed, "Why should some Parliamentarians from the Volta Region be speaking against the President Nana Akufo-Addo?"

While acknowledging the Volta Region's critical role in the NDC's political victories, Allotey Jacobs stressed the importance of appreciating the contributions of previous presidents to the region and recognizing the efforts of the current government led by President Akufo-Addo in addressing the needs of the Volta Region.

He said, "Yes, it is true Volta Region is the backbone of the NDC. Volta Region is the foundational pillar of the NDC. If the NDC will win power, it largely depends on the Volta Region but people should appreciate what previous Presidents have done for the people of Volta Region and what the current government led by Nana Akufo-Addo is doing for the people of Volta Region.”

Allotey Jacobs urges the MPs to refrain from disrespecting the President.

"I am not happy with the comments by some of the Parliamentarians from the Volta Region. I mean this is not the way to go. We should respect leadership...It shouldn't go to the extent of maligning the President, insulting the President. I mean giving room for some radio Presenters and others to be insulting the President. It is inappropriate. We are not leading a good way for our future generation," he emphasised.