Tiwa Savage postpones all shows over ill-health

Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage has postponed all her performances, including her first-ever headline arena show in London, due to medical reasons.

In a statement released Tuesday, Tiwas Savage said she has been battling a virus for the past few weeks and has been instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated, but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice,” she said.

Savage apologized to her fans and promised to be back performing once she was fully healed.

“I love you all and promise to be back performing once I’m fully healed,” she added.

The celebrated Nigerian songstress’s postponement is a major blow to her fans, who have eagerly awaited her first-ever headline arena show in London. The show was scheduled to take place on October 22 at Wembley Arena.

Savage is one of the most popular and successful singers in Africa. She has won numerous awards, including the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Female Artist and the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa.

She is also known for her collaborations with international artists such as Beyoncé, Coldplay, and Sam Smith.

-citinewsroom