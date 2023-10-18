Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Dam Spillage: VRA commits initial GHS10 million to support affected persons  

Social News Dam Spillage: VRA commits initial GHS10 million to support affected persons
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has committed an initial GHS10 million to alleviate the plight of persons adversely affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The support is being carried out in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the support included relief items such as rice, cartons of mackerel, cooking oil, tomato paste, soft drinks, biscuits, powered milk, mosquito coils, palm oil, toilet rolls, beans, gari, groundnut and sachet water.

It said the organisations provided medical items and personnel to screen and administer medical

treatment to emerging health issues.
However, buses and pickups were made available to transport people and goods, deployment of tankers to consistently make water available to affected people.

The statement said the damaged water supply system in the North Tongu district had been restored.

The impacted districts include North Tongu, Central Tongu, South Tongu, Asuogyaman, Shail Osudoku, Anlo, Keta Municipal, Keta South Municipal, and Ada East.

More than 26,000 persons have been affected by the spillage. The government has pledged more support for the victims.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Weve not withdrawn petition against judge hearing Cecilia Abena Dapaahcase–OSP We’ve not withdrawn petition against judge hearing Cecilia Abena Dapaah case – O...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Akufo-Addo's comment was on the lighter note; even the people took it as a joke' —Nana Akomea Akosombo dam spillage: 'Akufo-Addo's comment was on the lighter note; even the p...

2 hours ago

Charging Cecilia Dapaah over refusal to declare assets unlawful – Martin Amidu schools Kissi Agyebeng Charging Cecilia Dapaah over refusal to declare assets unlawful – Martin Amidu s...

2 hours ago

Lower Volta basin: Expect more rain; all must relocate to safety —GMeT warns flood communities Lower Volta basin: ‘Expect more rain; all must relocate to safety’ — GMeT warns ...

2 hours ago

'This world is in trouble; we're prone to World War III if we don't pray' — Archbishop Duncan Williams 'This world is in trouble; we're prone to World War III if we don't pray' — Arch...

2 hours ago

God has left national cathedral — Franklin Cudjoe on Eastwood Anaba, Duncan-Williams' resignation ‘God has left national cathedral’ — Franklin Cudjoe on Eastwood Anaba, Duncan-Wi...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Dam Spillage: Seek external aid; your crippled economy can’t solve the damage — ...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Evacuate unaffected persons to temporary places for safety; there'll be more spillage' — Nana Akomea to gov't Akosombo dam spillage: 'Evacuate unaffected persons to temporary places for safe...

3 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Ghana lacks enough resources to help; let's call for international effort to support victims' — Nana Akomea Akosombo dam spillage: Ghana lacks enough resources to help; let's call for inte...

3 hours ago

The scale of flooding communities bigger than what our crippled economy can bear – Mahama The scale of flooding communities bigger than what our crippled economy can bear...

Just in....
body-container-line