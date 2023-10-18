“Don’t look down on TVET; it’s game changer" – Mamfehene 

Osabarima Ansah Sasraku, Mamfehene and Kyidomhene of Akuapem has emphasised the importance of Technical Vocational Education (TVET) in addressing the skills gap required for the job market and that it should not be undervalued.

He noted that acquiring skills through TVET was crucial for bridging the skills gap in the labour market and has the potential to create a wide range of job opportunities that could drive Ghana’s industrial and economic development.

“Don't look down on TVET; it's a game changer.” Osabarima Sasraku during the commemoration of Akwasidae, where the Ghana Library Authority and Adwensa publications donated assorted education materials to the Memfe Traditional Council.

The items included over 1,000 copies of various textbooks for both primary and junior high schools, 1,000 branded exercise books, sharpeners, and erasers, among others.

The Chief urged parents to take a keen interest in their children’s education, particularly in the area of TVET.

He also expressed gratitude for the presentations, noting that they would improve education standards in the area.

Rev. Dr. Nicholas Apreh, Principal of Presbyterian College of Education, who presented the items on behalf of the Ghana Library Authority, also urged parents to encourage their children to read as part of their training.

GNA