Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

“Don’t look down on TVET; it’s game changer" – Mamfehene 

Education Dont look down on TVET; its game changer – Mamfehene
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Osabarima Ansah Sasraku, Mamfehene and Kyidomhene of Akuapem has emphasised the importance of Technical Vocational Education (TVET) in addressing the skills gap required for the job market and that it should not be undervalued. 

He noted that acquiring skills through TVET was crucial for bridging the skills gap in the labour market and has the potential to create a wide range of job opportunities that could drive Ghana’s industrial and economic development.

“Don't look down on TVET; it's a game changer.” Osabarima Sasraku during the commemoration of Akwasidae, where the Ghana Library Authority and Adwensa publications donated assorted education materials to the Memfe Traditional Council.

The items included over 1,000 copies of various textbooks for both primary and junior high schools, 1,000 branded exercise books, sharpeners, and erasers, among others.

The Chief urged parents to take a keen interest in their children’s education, particularly in the area of TVET.

He also expressed gratitude for the presentations, noting that they would improve education standards in the area.

Rev. Dr. Nicholas Apreh, Principal of Presbyterian College of Education, who presented the items on behalf of the Ghana Library Authority, also urged parents to encourage their children to read as part of their training.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Weve not withdrawn petition against judge hearing Cecilia Abena Dapaahcase–OSP We’ve not withdrawn petition against judge hearing Cecilia Abena Dapaah case – O...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Akufo-Addo's comment was on the lighter note; even the people took it as a joke' —Nana Akomea Akosombo dam spillage: 'Akufo-Addo's comment was on the lighter note; even the p...

2 hours ago

Charging Cecilia Dapaah over refusal to declare assets unlawful – Martin Amidu schools Kissi Agyebeng Charging Cecilia Dapaah over refusal to declare assets unlawful – Martin Amidu s...

2 hours ago

Lower Volta basin: Expect more rain; all must relocate to safety —GMeT warns flood communities Lower Volta basin: ‘Expect more rain; all must relocate to safety’ — GMeT warns ...

2 hours ago

'This world is in trouble; we're prone to World War III if we don't pray' — Archbishop Duncan Williams 'This world is in trouble; we're prone to World War III if we don't pray' — Arch...

2 hours ago

God has left national cathedral — Franklin Cudjoe on Eastwood Anaba, Duncan-Williams' resignation ‘God has left national cathedral’ — Franklin Cudjoe on Eastwood Anaba, Duncan-Wi...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Dam Spillage: Seek external aid; your crippled economy can’t solve the damage — ...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Evacuate unaffected persons to temporary places for safety; there'll be more spillage' — Nana Akomea to gov't Akosombo dam spillage: 'Evacuate unaffected persons to temporary places for safe...

3 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Ghana lacks enough resources to help; let's call for international effort to support victims' — Nana Akomea Akosombo dam spillage: Ghana lacks enough resources to help; let's call for inte...

3 hours ago

The scale of flooding communities bigger than what our crippled economy can bear – Mahama The scale of flooding communities bigger than what our crippled economy can bear...

Just in....
body-container-line