Not everyone in public office is a thief, let's dispel such assumption – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasized the need for Ghanaians to dispel the notion that individuals elected into public office are inherently corrupt and the law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies tend to favour the ruling government.

He emphasized that security agencies and other anti-corruption entities, such as the Ghana Police Service (GPS), are dedicated to serving the public’s interests and not the interests of any specific individual or government.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, urged all to erase the perception that elected officials were corrupt and were in office to steal.

“We ought to pray for the understanding in Ghana that not everybody who is elected in this office is a thief. It’s an assumption in our country that people who come to political offices enrich themselves. Some of us would have been better off in the private sector. It is an assumption that we ought to work hard and try and dispel.”

“And part of dispelling will be encouraging a belief in these institutions of our state. These institutions that have been set up whether it is the police, or anti-corruption agencies are working in the interest of Ghana and not of the government of the day.

“And we should all find a way of bolstering the confidence of the people in them…We have to pray that that becomes understood and that becomes a reality,” President Akufo-Addo said when the new Chairman of the Christian Council, Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliad Dogbe led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.