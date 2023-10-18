Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Not everyone in public office is a thief, let's dispel such assumption – Akufo-Addo

Headlines Not everyone in public office is a thief, let's dispel such assumption – Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasized the need for Ghanaians to dispel the notion that individuals elected into public office are inherently corrupt and the law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies tend to favour the ruling government.

He emphasized that security agencies and other anti-corruption entities, such as the Ghana Police Service (GPS), are dedicated to serving the public’s interests and not the interests of any specific individual or government.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, urged all to erase the perception that elected officials were corrupt and were in office to steal.

“We ought to pray for the understanding in Ghana that not everybody who is elected in this office is a thief. It’s an assumption in our country that people who come to political offices enrich themselves. Some of us would have been better off in the private sector. It is an assumption that we ought to work hard and try and dispel.”

“And part of dispelling will be encouraging a belief in these institutions of our state. These institutions that have been set up whether it is the police, or anti-corruption agencies are working in the interest of Ghana and not of the government of the day.

“And we should all find a way of bolstering the confidence of the people in them…We have to pray that that becomes understood and that becomes a reality,” President Akufo-Addo said when the new Chairman of the Christian Council, Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliad Dogbe led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Weve not withdrawn petition against judge hearing Cecilia Abena Dapaahcase–OSP We’ve not withdrawn petition against judge hearing Cecilia Abena Dapaah case – O...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Akufo-Addo's comment was on the lighter note; even the people took it as a joke' —Nana Akomea Akosombo dam spillage: 'Akufo-Addo's comment was on the lighter note; even the p...

2 hours ago

Charging Cecilia Dapaah over refusal to declare assets unlawful – Martin Amidu schools Kissi Agyebeng Charging Cecilia Dapaah over refusal to declare assets unlawful – Martin Amidu s...

2 hours ago

Lower Volta basin: Expect more rain; all must relocate to safety —GMeT warns flood communities Lower Volta basin: ‘Expect more rain; all must relocate to safety’ — GMeT warns ...

2 hours ago

'This world is in trouble; we're prone to World War III if we don't pray' — Archbishop Duncan Williams 'This world is in trouble; we're prone to World War III if we don't pray' — Arch...

2 hours ago

God has left national cathedral — Franklin Cudjoe on Eastwood Anaba, Duncan-Williams' resignation ‘God has left national cathedral’ — Franklin Cudjoe on Eastwood Anaba, Duncan-Wi...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Dam Spillage: Seek external aid; your crippled economy can’t solve the damage — ...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Evacuate unaffected persons to temporary places for safety; there'll be more spillage' — Nana Akomea to gov't Akosombo dam spillage: 'Evacuate unaffected persons to temporary places for safe...

3 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Ghana lacks enough resources to help; let's call for international effort to support victims' — Nana Akomea Akosombo dam spillage: Ghana lacks enough resources to help; let's call for inte...

3 hours ago

The scale of flooding communities bigger than what our crippled economy can bear – Mahama The scale of flooding communities bigger than what our crippled economy can bear...

Just in....
body-container-line