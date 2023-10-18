One person killed after armed robbers attack block factory at Oyibi

There has been a robbery attack at a block factory in Appolonia City, a suburb of Oyibi in Accra.

The operation staged by a gang of armed robbers occurred on Saturday, October 14.

The operation led to the killing of one person at the block factory while the gang bolted with an unspecified amount of money and mobile phones belonging to the victims.

In a press release from the Ghana Police Service today, it has confirmed that officers are on a manhunt to bring the robbers to justice.

“The Police are on a manhunt to arrest some robbers who attacked a block factory at Appolonia City, a suburb of Oyibi in Accra on 14th October 2023, leading to the death of one person.

“The gang, numbering about five, during the attack also made away with an unspecified amount of money and mobile phones belonging to the victims,” parts of the release from the Ghana Police Service said.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while investigation and intelligence operation continue to get the robbers arrested to face justice.

The Police have assured the public that the robbers will surely be arrested to face justice.