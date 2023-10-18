Modern Ghana logo
'This world is in trouble; we're prone to World War III if we don't pray' — Archbishop Duncan Williams

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Renowned religious leader, Archbishop Duncan-Williams, has issued a strong warning regarding the disturbing happenings around the world, emphasizing the need for fervent prayer in the face of potential global conflict.

Speaking at the iPLUS40 2023 event, the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel drew attention to the growing concerns of a possible third world war.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams, a prominent figure in the charismatic Christian community, spoke passionately about the critical role of prayer in these difficult times.

He expressed deep apprehension over the potential for a third world war which he believes is being orchestrated by adversaries.

He stressed that the global stage, with its complex relationships and simmering conflicts, requires prayers.

"The world needs prayer; this world is in trouble. If you're a student of prophecy and you look at the situation with Russia, China, Ukraine, and America, the enemy is setting the stage for a third World War.

“We might not see it now, but in a few years, you will witness what I am telling you right now. The only thing that can have an impact or delay it is intercession," Archbishop Duncan-Williams cautioned during his address.

He feared that situations which should never come to pass could unfold unexpectedly, posing a threat to the peace and security of nations.

"And if we don't lead prayer now, and we take this for granted, situations can overtake us. There might be some surprise attacks, things that are not supposed to happen will happen when it is not supposed to happen now," the Archbishop added, urging people to be vigilant and seek divine intervention.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

