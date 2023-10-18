Modern Ghana logo
‘God has left national cathedral’ — Franklin Cudjoe on Eastwood Anaba, Duncan-Williams' resignation

Founding President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has reacted to the resignation of prominent religious leaders Arch-Bishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba from the Board of Trustees overseeing the National Cathedral project.

He implied that the project has lost its moral backing following the resignation of the two influential religious leaders, who were strong advocates from its conception.

In a tweet on Wednesday, October 18, Mr. Cudjoe stated, "The one who decoded Nana Addo's dream to build a Cathedral to honour Yaweh has abandoned the project citing reluctance of the President to audit the project's funds. God has left the Cathedral."

His comments come after Duncan-Williams and Anaba resigned as Trustees citing the government's failure to appoint an independent auditor for the project, despite their repeated calls.

In a letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo dated October 12, the clergymen said the lack of an independent audit "to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge."

They stressed that auditing all public funds for the project would ensure transparency, accountability and integrity as it is built.

The prominent religious leaders were part of the Board of Trustees since its inception.

Their exit is seen as a significant blow to the controversial National Cathedral project, which has faced public criticism over secrecy and alleged misuse of state funds.

Isaac Donkor
