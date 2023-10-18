The scale of flooding communities bigger than what our crippled economy can bear – Mahama

Modern Ghana logo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has urged the government to seek assistance from bilateral partners to support victims of the flood communities along the Volta River.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, October 18, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) opined that it is clear to him that the scale of the flooding is bigger than what the country’s crippled economy can deal with.

He believes it will be very helpful if the government requests assistance from bilateral and multilateral partners to help the affected Ghanaians in their times of difficulties.

“It is clear that the scope and scale of the flooding of communities along the Volta River is bigger than our crippled economy can bear.

“I recommend to Government to declare a State of Emergency in the affected areas and request relief assistance from our bilateral and multilateral partners immediately,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Parts of the Volta Region and the Eastern Region have been flooded following the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

After visiting the affected communities this week, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured the Chiefs and people that government will provide them with the needed relief.

