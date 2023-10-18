Professor Kofi Agyekum, Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, has sympathised with residents affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in the Volta Region.

The devastating spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams has resulted in the displacement of approximately 26,000 people living along the lower Volta Basin.

As officials continue to assess the full extent of the damage, the affected communities are grappling with the loss of their homes and property.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently visited the region to evaluate the impact of the disaster and assured the victims of the government's support.

During a discussion on the Akosombo Dam spillage on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo” morning show, Professor Kofi Agyekum expressed his worry over the situation.

While agreeing with the spillage, Professor Agyekum emphasized the importance of providing a comprehensive solution for the affected residents.

He called on the government and relevant stakeholders to offer a better alternative, including the safe relocation of those affected.

Professor Agyekum stated, "We are mourning with them. We share their pains. As we talk, we haven't had information that someone has died.

“We pray to avoid that because everything we are saying is replaceable but when a person dies, it is impossible to replace. May God be with them," the professor expressed.