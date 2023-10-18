Modern Ghana logo
Dam Spillage: Seek external aid; your crippled economy can’t solve the damage — Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the government to declare a state of emergency in flood-affected areas along the Volta River and request international assistance.

Mr. Mahama noted that given the current economic hardships, the government lacks the resources to provide adequate relief to victims.

Appealing for international aid, according to the one-time President would help mobilize funds and resources to support rescue, relief and rebuilding efforts for the impacted communities.

With thousands displaced and extensive damage to property and farmlands, the former President stressed the urgency for immediate action.

"It is clear that the scope and scale of the flooding of communities along the Volta River is bigger than our crippled economy can bear. I recommend to Government to declare a State of Emergency in the affected areas and request relief assistance from our bilateral and multilateral partners immediately,” he tweeted on Wednesday, October 18.

This comes after thousands were displaced and homes submerged from the controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The spillage by the Volta River Authority began on September 15 is routinely done to manage rising water levels in the reservoirs.

However, the move has led to catastrophic flooding in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman and other regions.

Over 8,000 people have been rescued by the Ghana Navy from the affected areas so far.

