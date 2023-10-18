Pink Month: Men urged to help their wives in examining their breasts

Madam Khalida M. A. Seidu, a Gender Advocate, has urged husbands to assist their wives to do self-examination of their breasts for early diagnosis and treatment.

She explained that the involvement of husbands in self-examination of the breast at home would help encourage their wives to do regular breast cancer checks and to report to the health facilities for further testing when necessary.

Madam Seidu, who is also a lecturer at Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University, said this in Wa during a free breast cancer screening exercise to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Pink Month).

Madam Seidu, also a Deputy Upper West Regional Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), organised the exercise with support from Supper Cool Pack Mineral Water, Cool Pack Mineral Water, and Alhaji Alhassan Uthman Gbangu, a businessman.

A total of 256 women in Wa went through the screening with five of them who were suspected of having breast cancer referred to the Wa Municipal Hospital for further screening and testing.

Madam Seidu explained that the exercise was necessitated by the importance she had attached to the health and well-being of the vulnerable groups in society, especially women, coupled with the month of October being breast cancer awareness month.

She said all the women who came for the screening were educated on the symptoms of breast cancer and how they could do self-examination at home.

Some women, who spoke to the GNA after going through the screening, thanked Madam Seidu for the initiative as it had helped them to know their breast cancer status.

“I thank God for this screening because we usually don't know our status, but now that I have gone through this, they (the nurses) said I don't have it, so I am happy.

I hope it will not be only today, she should do it often and it will help us a lot”, Hajia Hamida Nasir, a beneficiary, said.

She encouraged other women to always take advantage of such free screening exercises to know their health status.

She said: “It is better to do it now and know your health status rather than to wait and go to the hospital later to pay and do the same test.”

Hajia Kutum Yakubu, another beneficiary, also expressed gratitude to the benefactor for the kind gesture and prayed for God's blessing for her to extend the initiative to many women in other parts of the region.

Madam Maria Johana Yuorpor, the Chief Executive Officer of Mara Foods, who also took part in the screening exercise, said breast cancer awareness creation should not only be loud in October but an all-year-round campaign.

She said people were gradually realising the need to go through regular screening and encouraged women to endeavour to do a self-examination of their breasts and to seek specialist attention when necessary.

Madam Adishetu Bolibie, a Midwife at the Wa Municipal Hospital, asked women to look out for abnormalities in their breasts including a “moving” lump, unusual discharges, and pores on the breast and should report to the health facilities for further tests if those signs were seen on their breasts.

