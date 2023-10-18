Modern Ghana logo
Akosombo dam spillage: 'Evacuate unaffected persons to temporary places for safety; there'll be more spillage' — Nana Akomea to gov't

Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation (STC), has called upon the government to take immediate action by evacuating all residents living along the dam to ensure their safety, as the Akosombo Dam spillage continues to wreak havoc in the affected areas.

The spillage from the Akosombo Dam has already resulted in the destruction of properties and the displacement of at least 26,000 people in the affected regions.

The ongoing rescue and relief efforts are being coordinated by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Ghana Navy.

During his visit to the affected regions, President Nana Akufo-Addo pledged relief support to the victims, demonstrating the government's commitment to assisting those affected by this catastrophe.

Nana Akomea, speaking in reaction to the ongoing situation on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, emphasized the importance of prompt actions to prevent further harm.

"There are so many settlements downstream that the spillage hasn't affected yet, but immediately, we have to evacuate all of them because the water is still flowing," he stated.

He stressed the need to convey residents to temporal locations. He explained that once the water recedes, reconstruction can begin.

He said, “We have to resettle them temporarily and maybe in another two/three weeks when the water dries up, the reconstruction, the people who have lost their properties; they need support to replace [those] their household gadgets, carpets, furniture, electronic, disinfectants...So, it's a huge effort that has to be done."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

