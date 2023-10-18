Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

ECA and Transsion Sign Agreement to Foster and Accelerate Digital Transformation in Africa

Technology ECA and Transsion Sign Agreement to Foster and Accelerate Digital Transformation in Africa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Beijing, 18 Oct 2023, (ECA) - The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Ltd. (Transsion) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster and accelerate digital transformation in Africa.

The partnership is founded on the complementary expertise and strengths of both parties, with a primary focus on fostering collaboration in research and analytical studies. The shared goal of the two institutions is to provide valuable insights and policy recommendations in key areas of the digital ecosystem in Africa, including e-commerce, fintech, digital payments, financial inclusion, digital trade, and more. Both organizations intend to harness the power of emerging technologies, big data, innovative tools and platforms to achieve these objectives.

Acting Director of the Technology, Climate Change, and Natural Resource Management Division at ECA. Nassim Oulmane appreciated Transsion's pivotal role in enhancing access to affordable and high-quality digital technology for African citizens and commended Transsion's proactive involvement with various stakeholders, including ECA, in driving Africa's digital transformation forward.

“This partnership can yield meaningful and impactful results in addressing digital challenges and bridging the digital divide on the African continent,” Mr. Oulmane remarked.

Africa is currently the continent with the lowest level of connectivity in the world, where 60% of its population remains offline. The ECA is dedicated to bridging digital divides by promoting infrastructure development and affordability, digital policy formulation, and fostering digital skills.

Harnessing Africa’s potential to embrace digital development and achieve the SDGs and Agenda 2063 requires that Africa’s youth, which will represent almost half of global youth by 2030, is ready for a digital future and the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Founder and Chair of Transsion, Mr. George Zhu Zhaojiang, said: “We are pleased to be ECA's collaborator and technical partner. We will give full play to Transsion's technical expertise, as well as Transsion Innovation Hub's investment capabilities and strategic resources, to jointly empower the development of Africa's digital economy, and help build new momentum for growth in the African economy.

Mr. Zhu Zhaojiang further added that through Transsion's data platform DataSparkle, the company will also provide data analytics support for Internet access and digital development in Africa.

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Chairman Wontumi NPP Race: Constituency chairmen in Ashanti Region raises red flags over voting c...

2 hours ago

Ghana abstains from vote as UN Security Council to reject Russian resolution on Gaza war Ghana abstains from vote as UN Security Council to reject Russian resolution on ...

2 hours ago

Akosombo Dam Spillage: Roads Minister pledges swift action to protect Sogakope bridge Akosombo Dam Spillage: Roads Minister pledges swift action to protect Sogakope b...

2 hours ago

Man firing AK-47 gun to celebrate market reopening arrested VIDEO Man firing AK-47 gun to celebrate market reopening arrested [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

NDC sets up special committee to ascertain eligibility one aspirant in Odododiodio Parliamentary Primary NDC sets up special committee to ascertain eligibility one aspirant in Odododiod...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Govt must declare state of emergency in affected arrears to secure public safety – GNAT Akosombo dam spillage: Gov’t must declare state of emergency in affected arrears...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Ablakwa demands sacking of VRA top management Akosombo dam spillage: Ablakwa demands sacking of VRA top management

3 hours ago

Map of Uganda locating the Queen Elizabeth National Park. By AFPFile Uganda's Museveni condemns park attack that killed honeymooners

4 hours ago

AFP - DAWOOD NEMER Worldwide anger as hundreds killed in strike on Gaza hospital

15 hours ago

Make NHIS compulsory for all Ghanaians — Lawyer advocates Make NHIS compulsory for all Ghanaians — Lawyer advocates

Just in....
body-container-line