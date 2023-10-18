ECA and Transsion Sign Agreement to Foster and Accelerate Digital Transformation in Africa

Beijing, 18 Oct 2023, (ECA) - The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Ltd. (Transsion) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster and accelerate digital transformation in Africa.

The partnership is founded on the complementary expertise and strengths of both parties, with a primary focus on fostering collaboration in research and analytical studies. The shared goal of the two institutions is to provide valuable insights and policy recommendations in key areas of the digital ecosystem in Africa, including e-commerce, fintech, digital payments, financial inclusion, digital trade, and more. Both organizations intend to harness the power of emerging technologies, big data, innovative tools and platforms to achieve these objectives.

Acting Director of the Technology, Climate Change, and Natural Resource Management Division at ECA. Nassim Oulmane appreciated Transsion's pivotal role in enhancing access to affordable and high-quality digital technology for African citizens and commended Transsion's proactive involvement with various stakeholders, including ECA, in driving Africa's digital transformation forward.

“This partnership can yield meaningful and impactful results in addressing digital challenges and bridging the digital divide on the African continent,” Mr. Oulmane remarked.

Africa is currently the continent with the lowest level of connectivity in the world, where 60% of its population remains offline. The ECA is dedicated to bridging digital divides by promoting infrastructure development and affordability, digital policy formulation, and fostering digital skills.

Harnessing Africa’s potential to embrace digital development and achieve the SDGs and Agenda 2063 requires that Africa’s youth, which will represent almost half of global youth by 2030, is ready for a digital future and the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Founder and Chair of Transsion, Mr. George Zhu Zhaojiang, said: “We are pleased to be ECA's collaborator and technical partner. We will give full play to Transsion's technical expertise, as well as Transsion Innovation Hub's investment capabilities and strategic resources, to jointly empower the development of Africa's digital economy, and help build new momentum for growth in the African economy.

Mr. Zhu Zhaojiang further added that through Transsion's data platform DataSparkle, the company will also provide data analytics support for Internet access and digital development in Africa.