Akosombo dam spillage: Ghana lacks enough resources to help; let's call for international effort to support victims' — Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation, has urged Ghanaians to come together and provide relief support to the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

Speaking during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Mr Akomea made a passionate appeal for a national effort to help those affected by the disaster.

The spillage from the Akosombo Dam has resulted in the displacement of at least 26,000 people residing along the lower Volta Basin.

Their homes and many other properties have been submerged by the overflowing waters, leaving them in dire need of assistance.

President Nana Addo has pledged the government's full support to the victims however, Nana Akomea emphasized that the scale of the disaster requires support from all Ghanaians.

He asserted, "It has to be a national effort; everybody contributes something small. It is not their fault that this disaster has happened to them.

“Unfortunately, the country hasn't got all the resources...So, it's a huge national effort. We should appeal for international assistance."

Mr Akomea called on all Ghanaians to rally behind the government's efforts, indicating that disaster could hit anyone.

"We should launch a national appeal. Many Ghanaians would contribute to it to help remedy the situation," he stressed.

The Akosombo Dam spillage has caused significant hardships to the affected communities, and an international response is now being sought to provide additional support and resources to aid them.