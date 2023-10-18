Modern Ghana logo
18.10.2023

Oyibi: One person killed as robbers attack Block Factory at Appolonia City

18.10.2023

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of robbers who attacked a block factory at Appolonia City, a suburb of Oyibi in Accra.

The incident which happened on Saturday, October 14, 2023, resulted in the unfortunate death of one person.

The gang, numbering about five, also made away with an unspecified amount of money and mobile phones belonging to the victims.

The police made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The police indicated that the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while investigation and intelligence operations continue to get the robbers arrested to face justice.

The Police assured the public that they would do everything possible to arrest the robbers and ensure that they are penalised.

-Citi Newsroom

